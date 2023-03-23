Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,826 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 623,923 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 930,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 506,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

