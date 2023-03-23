Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 131,046 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,796 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.