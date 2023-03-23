Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 197,387 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 197,387 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

