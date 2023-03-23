Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 516,228 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516,228 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.4 %

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.