Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,658 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -488.12 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $218.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

