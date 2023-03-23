Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 57,460 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after acquiring an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

