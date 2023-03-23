Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 633.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

SSTK opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.