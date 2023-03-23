ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. 4,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

