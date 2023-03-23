Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,026,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

