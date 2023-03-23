Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

