Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

