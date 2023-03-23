Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,023.70

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.70 ($12.57) and traded as low as GBX 862.96 ($10.60). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 899.50 ($11.05), with a volume of 23,782 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 970.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £272.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5,621.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Avon Protection Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -23,125.00%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

