Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

