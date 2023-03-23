Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 58,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 391,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $108,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

The company has a market cap of $496.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after acquiring an additional 501,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.