Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 131,688 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

BKR opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

