Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $334.96

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.96 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 376.45 ($4.62). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 364.80 ($4.48), with a volume of 2,207,222 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,302.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.96.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,571.43%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

