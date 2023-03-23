Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,646 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $67,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AGCO by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

