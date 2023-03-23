Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 193,257 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $67,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IDV opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.