Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 216,814 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $66,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

