Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 31,012 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,007,796. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

