Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 50,132 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $66,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.