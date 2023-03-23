Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,162 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $67,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

