Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $65,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.