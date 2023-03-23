Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $67,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 98.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $153.29 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

