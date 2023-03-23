Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $65,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,453,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,557 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.