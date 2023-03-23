Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,352,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $67,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.