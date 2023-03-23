Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $67,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

