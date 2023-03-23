Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,268 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $62,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after buying an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $79.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

