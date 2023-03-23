Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,851 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $67,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $273.61 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $278.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4,560.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.