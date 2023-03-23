Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $68,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,719,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,054,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.31 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

