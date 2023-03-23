Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $66,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

