Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $64,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

GDDY stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

