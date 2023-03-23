Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $65,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

