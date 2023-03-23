Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.14 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $66,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,502 shares of company stock worth $7,376,953 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

