Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.51 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $66,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,238 shares of company stock worth $2,561,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.