Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.22 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $67,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after buying an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after buying an additional 3,392,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

