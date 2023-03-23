Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.31 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $68,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 330.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

