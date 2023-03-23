Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Qorvo by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

