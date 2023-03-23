Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,481 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $66,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,224.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,337.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

