Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $66,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $15,244,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,768,000 after acquiring an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

