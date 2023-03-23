Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $62,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Trading Down 1.9 %
HQY stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99.
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
