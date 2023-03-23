Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $66,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

