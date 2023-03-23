Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,224 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $69,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

