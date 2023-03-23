Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 318,410 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $66,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.