Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,807 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $66,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.