Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 974,278 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $68,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $12,454,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $36.19 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

