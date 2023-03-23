Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $68,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

