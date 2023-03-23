Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 477,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,202% from the average daily volume of 11,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

