Barclays Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

