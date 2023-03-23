Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.49

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.49 ($57.52) and traded as high as €57.39 ($61.71). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.18 ($61.48), with a volume of 2,006,943 shares changing hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.49.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

